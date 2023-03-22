Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,214 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. 1,887,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,358. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

