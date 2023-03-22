Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.10% of Kroger worth $31,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 839,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,410,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,044. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

