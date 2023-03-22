Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 1,076 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.69. 224,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

