Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $2,166,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 221.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ECL traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 162,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,311. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.77.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

