Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $51.90 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.38. 1,469,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.90 and its 200 day moving average is $261.92. The company has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.