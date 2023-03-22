Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.3 %

SCCO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 136,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

