Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.11. 27,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,017. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $126.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

