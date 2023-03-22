Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $35,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.61. 189,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.