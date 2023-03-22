Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.11% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $24,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 1,662,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

