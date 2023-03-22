Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Down 4.1%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.54. Approximately 412,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,195,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,087,666 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $64,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after acquiring an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after acquiring an additional 65,171 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 922,701 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.