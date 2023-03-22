Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$107.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$105.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$104.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.47. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.42 and a 52-week high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5036124 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,866 shares of company stock worth $616,361. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

