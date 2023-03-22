Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.05

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 720003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Camping World Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Camping World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

