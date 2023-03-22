Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Director Acquires $13,900.00 in Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) Director John Raymond Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $13,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,760.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Raymond Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, John Raymond Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance

CVKD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,035. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.

