Burt Wealth Advisors Takes $724,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,776. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

