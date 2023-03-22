Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 3,749 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.