Burt Wealth Advisors Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 0.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,566. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $814.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

