Burt Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 479,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,427. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

