Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of Bunge stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 311,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.