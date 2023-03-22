Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aravive, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Aravive in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $2.46 on Monday. Aravive has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

