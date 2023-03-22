Brokerages Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) PT at $16.88

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XM shares. William Blair lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.20 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, President Chris Beckstead sold 52,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $862,660.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,646,715 shares in the company, valued at $93,509,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 112,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,866,527.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,082,468 shares in the company, valued at $216,645,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XM opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

