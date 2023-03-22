Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $641.00. 516,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $646.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

