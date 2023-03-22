Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 2.22. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 60,659 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 28,212 shares of Bridgeline Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.