Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 57,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

