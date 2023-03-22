Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,893. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

