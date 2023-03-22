Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 10,268 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Bridge Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.60% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.67. 4,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.00. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $112.94.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

