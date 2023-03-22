Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

CGW stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. 5,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.