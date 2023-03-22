Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.62. 3,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.72. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.