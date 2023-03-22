Bridge Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA HACK traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,565. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

About ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.