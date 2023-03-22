Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.70

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 415440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

