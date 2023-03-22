Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.70

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 415440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.
About Braskem
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
