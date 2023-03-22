Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Trading Up 3.0 %
BRAG stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,880. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)
