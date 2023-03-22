BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.00 and last traded at C$30.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 408 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.50.

BQE Water Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$37.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.04.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

