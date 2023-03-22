BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $349.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BP from GBX 560 ($6.88) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in BP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 583,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 441,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

