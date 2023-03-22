BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

LEV has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $368.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after buying an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 747,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,127,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 501.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 259,213 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

