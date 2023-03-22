Blur (BLUR) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blur (BLUR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Blur token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $46.51 million and $98.93 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 414,760,586.37747335 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.56727049 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $90,351,049.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.