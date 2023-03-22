Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Up 1%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.48. 23,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 24,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $194.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 603.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.