Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.31. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 220,884 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,733.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,130,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,013 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 213,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

