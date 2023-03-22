BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after buying an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after buying an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,088,000 after buying an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575,091. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock worth $1,124,675 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 103,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

