BitShares Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. BitShares has a market cap of $34.99 million and $555,728.53 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004961 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003186 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,871,622 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

