BitDAO (BIT) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $8.22 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.45 or 0.00357506 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,373.70 or 0.25984792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010149 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.