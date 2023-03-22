Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $34.78 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $137,947.09 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00156854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00069890 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000224 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.