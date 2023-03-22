Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Binance USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $8.12 billion and $5.28 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00357883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,354.65 or 0.26012219 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010159 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,119,682,739 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.