Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHIL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

BHIL stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $272.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 31.24% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

