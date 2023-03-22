Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $152.45 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $152.45 million and $801,629.27 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

