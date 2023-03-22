BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.63

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.63 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 1080438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLUSF)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.