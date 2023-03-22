Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,425 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $703,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $84,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,658.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,844,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,139 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $63,604,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $48.13. 192,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,346. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

