Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,264 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.89. 251,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

