Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 681,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,655. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

