Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,368 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. 613,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.