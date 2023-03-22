Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,004 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.18. 213,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,009. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.