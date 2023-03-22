Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,046 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in PayPal by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

